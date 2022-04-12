Kebbi emir seeks support for IDPs

The Emir of Yauri, Kebbi State, Dr. Mohammed Abdullahi, has urged government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and individuals to support Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Yauri Emirate.

He made the call on Monday while receiving the Mallami Women Support Initiative in his palace. According to him, the IDPs need cash and or food items to survive.

“My people that have been sacked from their villages by bandits are in need of support and you people should do something fast,” he said. The Team Leader, Hajiya Halima Yelwa, told the emir that arrangements are on to bring succour to the IDPs.

She said: “The items distributed are 600 bags of rice, millet, sugar and other food items to be shared to widows, orphans and the underprivileged.

One of the beneficiaries and Yauri Local Government Disabilities Association Chairman Mohammed Rabo thanked the group for the food items.

