News

Kebbi emir seeks support for IDPs

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

The Emir of Yauri, Kebbi State, Dr. Mohammed Abdullahi, has urged government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and individuals to support Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Yauri Emirate.

 

He made the call on Monday while receiving the Mallami Women Support Initiative in his palace. According to him, the IDPs need cash and or food items to survive.

 

“My people that have been sacked from their villages by bandits are in need of support and you people should do something fast,” he said. The Team Leader, Hajiya Halima Yelwa, told the emir that arrangements are on to bring succour to the IDPs.

She said: “The items distributed are 600 bags of rice, millet, sugar and other food items to be shared to widows, orphans and the underprivileged.

One of the beneficiaries and Yauri Local Government Disabilities Association Chairman Mohammed Rabo thanked the group for the food items.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kwara gov promises to assist private school owners

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to offer interest-free loan and grants to private school owners to be able to pay their workers and prevent massive loss of job in the sub-sector. AbdulRazaq said he would “not be blind to the plight” of any Kwaran, including proprietors and workers in private schools in the […]
News

Benin monarch suspends priest of Holy Arousa Cathedral

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday suspended Mr. Harrison Okao, as Ohen-osa of Holy Arousa Cathedral, over alleged unauthorised ministration. The Holy Arousa Cathedral was the traditional church for the Oba of Benin, where the monarch holds thanksgiving service after each year’s Igue Festival. His suspension was coming after recommendations from the Joint Elders […]
News

Anambra philanthropist, Iyke, celebrates birthday in style

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Anambra State born philanthropist, Ambassador Mmerigwo Henry Iyke, has celebrated. The foremost Uli born humanitarian marked his birthday yesterday (November 4). The businessman and philanthropist per excellence whose extraordinary gestures have helped lift many families out of poverty said he wishes to thank God for adding another year to his life. Onwa na ala Uli […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica