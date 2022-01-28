News

Kebbi enrolls 647,853 out-of-school children

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu has said his administration has enrolled 647,853 out-ofschool children since 2015 for formal education. Bagudu, who stated this on Thursday at the National Campaign on Out-Of-School Children at presidential Hall Birnin Kebbi, adding that the campaign was organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in the country’s six zones. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar- Yauri, said the figure represented 79 per cent reduction in the total number of out-of-schoolchildren. He attributed the achievement to intervention by Qatar Foundation and the Federal Government through the introduction of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme. “The programme is aimed at reducing outof- school children with special emphasis on the highly vulnerable regions in the North-West and North-East part,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

