Kebbi: Ex-governor disburses over N100m grants to widows, orphans, vulnerable persons

No fewer than 5,600 widows and vulnerable persons have benefited from over N100m grant disbursement by the former Kebbi State governor, Senator Adamu Aliero. The grant, which was part of 2022 Kebbi Central Senatorial District constituency projects, was to empower the people and reduce poverty in the state. Flagging off the ceremony yesterday at Gwandu, the Programme Coordinator in charge of Gwandu Local Government Area, Alhaji Nasir Bala, said of the eight local governments that were involved, over 600 persons will benefit from Gwuandu, including traditional rulers, district heads and religious leaders.

He explained further that each person got N20, 000 cash to support their daily trade and improve in their business. He added that Aliero has touched the lives of the people in his own constituency by providing them with developmental means such as farm equipment, construction of more classes and health clinic, sinking of borehole, construction of roads and culverts, and engagement of the youths in civil and social services. Speaking to newsmen, one of the beneficiaries, Hafsat Mohammed Gwandu, expressed appreciation to the Senator for supporting them with cash at this crucial period. She said that the money will go a long way in supporting her business and pay for her children’s school fees. ‘‘May Alhah bless you and your family, as this money came at the right time,” she prayed. Other LGAs that benefited include: Bunza, Koko- Besse, Kalgo, Birnin Kebbi, Manyamah, Jega and Aliero.

