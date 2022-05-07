News

Kebbi: Ex-governor disburses over N100m grants to widows, orphans, vulnerable persons

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

No fewer than 5,600 widows and vulnerable persons have benefited from over N100m grant disbursement by the former Kebbi State governor, Senator Adamu Aliero. The grant, which was part of 2022 Kebbi Central Senatorial District constituency projects, was to empower the people and reduce poverty in the state. Flagging off the ceremony yesterday at Gwandu, the Programme Coordinator in charge of Gwandu Local Government Area, Alhaji Nasir Bala, said of the eight local governments that were involved, over 600 persons will benefit from Gwuandu, including traditional rulers, district heads and religious leaders.

He explained further that each person got N20, 000 cash to support their daily trade and improve in their business. He added that Aliero has touched the lives of the people in his own constituency by providing them with developmental means such as farm equipment, construction of more classes and health clinic, sinking of borehole, construction of roads and culverts, and engagement of the youths in civil and social services. Speaking to newsmen, one of the beneficiaries, Hafsat Mohammed Gwandu, expressed appreciation to the Senator for supporting them with cash at this crucial period. She said that the money will go a long way in supporting her business and pay for her children’s school fees. ‘‘May Alhah bless you and your family, as this money came at the right time,” she prayed. Other LGAs that benefited include: Bunza, Koko- Besse, Kalgo, Birnin Kebbi, Manyamah, Jega and Aliero.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FIRS targets N10.1trn in 2022

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…says PIA will negatively impact revenue Reps want Twitter, Facebook taxed The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has projected N10.1 trillion revenue for the 2022 financial year. Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Nami, said this Wednesday at the ongoing 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF & FSP) interaction with the House of […]
News

Gov. Sani Bello Secures $200m For Actualization Of Key Economic Projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Gov Abu Sani Bello of Niger State has secured Support of USD200 Million for Actualization of Key Economic Projects. This was at the Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) which is currently holding at Durban, South Africa from 15th to 21st November; an initiative of African Export-Import Bank, Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. Further to His Excellency’s […]
News

Why I encourage prayers for Nigeria – Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the level of corruption in the country, stating that he will continue to call on Nigerians to pray for divine intervention in the nation.   Obi, who spoke at the Maiden Synod of the New Bishop of Mbamili […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica