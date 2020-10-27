Kebbi ex-governorship candidate supports FCT Minister for 2023

A former governorship candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Kebbi State, Salisu Isa Nataro, yesterday called on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammed Bello, to come out and contest for the President in 2023. Nataro made the call while fielding questions from newsmen in his country home in Jega, Kebbi State.

He said Bello was the best candidate for the job as according to him, the FCT minister has the capacity to handle country and to promote unity among the different ethnic rationalities. Natoro, who described the minister as a silent achiever, a quiet operator and a detribalised Nigerian, also said that he was a prudent manager of men and resources and above all, “a very capable individual who is trustworthy enough to be entrusted with the heavy burden of running the affairs of Nigeria for the benefit of all.

He said further; “It is not by chance or coincidence that fate has made President Muhammadu Buhari to bring him to the centre of affairs of Nigeria by making him Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,” he added. He added that he was at the centre of things and would be central to Nigeria becoming a great nation, joining the comity of great nations to fulfill its destiny. While his steady hande and calm mien would help to guide this nation to be free of tension, stress and explosion.

Like this: Like Loading...