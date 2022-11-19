News

Kebbi: FG awards 57.5 kilometres roads worth over N32b Ahmed Idris

The federal government has approved the construction of 47.5 kilometers roads in Jega and Aliero local government areas of Kebbi State. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, which took place yesterday in Jega and Aliero respectively, the Federal Controller of Federal, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Kebbi Field Headquarters, Engineer. James K. Bugu, said the contract period spans 24 months for the road projects, which is estimated to gulp up over N32 billion.

According to him, the contracts are in line with the present administration’s commitment towards addressing deficits infrastructure, noting that they are aimed at providing the much needed impetus to stimulate economic growth and ease of doing business with other states. Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works and Senator representing kebbi Central, Adamu Aliero, said the roads will go a long way in addressing the road deficit in Jega and Aliero. Aliero, who initiated the constituency projects, assured of government’s commitment towards providing the much needed services to the people through quality representation.

One of the contractors for the projects, Engr. Abubakar Khalil, assured of the completion of the project within the stipulated time, urging the beneficiaries to give them the necessary support in achieving the set objectives.

 

