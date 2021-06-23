News

Kebbi: Fulani group promises to help in rescuing abducted FGC students

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The Director-General of Fulani Association in Kebbi State, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Gotomo, has said that the association was ready to join hands with other security agencies in fighting the insecurity in the state. Gotomo gave the assur ance yesterday when the Fulani group from the 21 local government areas of the state paid him a solidarity visit over the recent attack by bandits in Birnin Yauri. He added that they were totally against the bandits while promising to support the government in rescuing the remaining abducted FGC students.

“We represent Fulani from the 21 local government areas, we are here on solidarity visit and we commend the state government for its readiness and quick response on the rescue of the children of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri” he said.

“We have all gathered here in solidarity with Governor Bagudu to announce our willingness to join the war to rescue the schoolchildren. “We are against banditry in totality, no matter who is involved, they are our enemies too. We are ready to support the security forces to crush them in the bush,’ he said. Gotomo dissociated his group from the criminals, while cursing any Fulani who aided or collaborated in any form of banditry across the country. The bandits, according to him, were making life more unbearable and miserable to Fulani pastoralists who had been victims of cattle rustling as well as farmers who could not go to their farms for fear of their lives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Teachers threaten strike over safety of schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…demands 24-hour surveillance around schools     The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has threatened to embark on a strike, unless the federal and state governments find a lasting solution to the worsening security situation, manifesting in the series of abductions of teachers and students in different schools across the country.   Secretary General of […]
News

Group donates cash, clothes to orphans, others in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

In line of its continues efforts toward providing succor and assistance to the less privileged groups, the Bauchi state chapter of the Northern Nigeria Youths and Students Front for Onu 2023 support group has presented a donations of cash and clothing materials to both orphans and children remand homes in Bauchi. Presenting the items Thursday […]
News

#EndSARS: Ekiti panel receives 22 petitions, begins sitting

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to probe into cases of police brutality against the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Ekiti State, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, has disclosed that the panel has received 22 petitions from members of the public . The panel held its inaugural sitting on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica