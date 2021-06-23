Kebbi: Fulani group promises to help in rescuing abducted FGC students

The Director-General of Fulani Association in Kebbi State, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Gotomo, has said that the association was ready to join hands with other security agencies in fighting the insecurity in the state. Gotomo gave the assur ance yesterday when the Fulani group from the 21 local government areas of the state paid him a solidarity visit over the recent attack by bandits in Birnin Yauri. He added that they were totally against the bandits while promising to support the government in rescuing the remaining abducted FGC students.

“We represent Fulani from the 21 local government areas, we are here on solidarity visit and we commend the state government for its readiness and quick response on the rescue of the children of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri” he said.

“We have all gathered here in solidarity with Governor Bagudu to announce our willingness to join the war to rescue the schoolchildren. “We are against banditry in totality, no matter who is involved, they are our enemies too. We are ready to support the security forces to crush them in the bush,’ he said. Gotomo dissociated his group from the criminals, while cursing any Fulani who aided or collaborated in any form of banditry across the country. The bandits, according to him, were making life more unbearable and miserable to Fulani pastoralists who had been victims of cattle rustling as well as farmers who could not go to their farms for fear of their lives.

Like this: Like Loading...