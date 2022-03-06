News

Kebbi gets new College of Aviation, producing 50 pilots and engineer

The newly proposed Kebbi State Aviation Training College will take the capacity of producing no fewer than 50 pilots, 100 engineers and host of others experts in Kebbi state.

 

The Managing Director, Air Unity Aviation Service Nigeria Ltd, Ahmed Bashir, made this known during the groundbreaking ceremony of the college yesterday in Birnin Kebbi adding that if it takes up, the College has the capacity of producing 50 pilots, 100 engineers and host of other experts.

 

On why siting the College in the State, Bashir, said the college was established in the state with a view to open a window capable of building the capacity of the people of the state especially, the youth in order to convert the opportunities abound in the aviation industry.

 

