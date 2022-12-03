Kebbi: GHI commissions I-WASH facilities to reduce water-borne diseases, socio-economic challenges

The Green Habitat Initiative (GHI) has commissioned water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in Kebbi State. The facilities which were commissioned in two local government areas yesterday are aimed at improving and sustaining of the Integrated WASH Services with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In his remarks, the Project Chief of Executive Officer of GHI Eng. Abubakar Sadiq Guluma, said that the aim is to increase sustainable access to improved and inclusive water, sanitation, and hygiene services in underserved schools, primary health centres and communities across Gwandu, Kalgo and Argungu LGAs in Kebbi State. ‘‘According to the project design, the GHI has constructed 14 new solar powered water facilities, rehabilitated 20 boreholes, constructed 10 new sanitation (toilets) facilities and 10 new hand washing facilities for schools, primary health centres and communities across the target areas.’’

He added that the project has impacted around 46,000 beneficiaries with the provision of improved water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. “The GHI supported state and local government institutions as well as communities to promote safe sanitation and hygiene behavior and good water resources management.’’ added. He said that these activities were implemented through a participatory approach that leverages public and private partnerships thereby triggering all stakeholders to action and stimulating the WASH market. The facilities were commissioned by Hajiya Aisha Usman, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. In her speech, she commended GHI for the extensive work and impact in the WASH sector of the state. She also assured of the state government’s support and to improving WASH services in the state.

