News

Kebbi: GHI commissions I-WASH facilities to reduce water-borne diseases, socio-economic challenges

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The Green Habitat Initiative (GHI) has commissioned water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in Kebbi State. The facilities which were commissioned in two local government areas yesterday are aimed at improving and sustaining of the Integrated WASH Services with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In his remarks, the Project Chief of Executive Officer of GHI Eng. Abubakar Sadiq Guluma, said that the aim is to increase sustainable access to improved and inclusive water, sanitation, and hygiene services in underserved schools, primary health centres and communities across Gwandu, Kalgo and Argungu LGAs in Kebbi State. ‘‘According to the project design, the GHI has constructed 14 new solar powered water facilities, rehabilitated 20 boreholes, constructed 10 new sanitation (toilets) facilities and 10 new hand washing facilities for schools, primary health centres and communities across the target areas.’’

He added that the project has impacted around 46,000 beneficiaries with the provision of improved water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. “The GHI supported state and local government institutions as well as communities to promote safe sanitation and hygiene behavior and good water resources management.’’ added. He said that these activities were implemented through a participatory approach that leverages public and private partnerships thereby triggering all stakeholders to action and stimulating the WASH market. The facilities were commissioned by Hajiya Aisha Usman, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. In her speech, she commended GHI for the extensive work and impact in the WASH sector of the state. She also assured of the state government’s support and to improving WASH services in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun: Group condemns spate of killings, caution politicians

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A group, Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, has condemned the increasing rate of insecurity and killings in Ogun State ahead of the 2023 general elections. The group, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday, noted that the gruesome assassination of one of its members, Sorunke Akinwale aka “Matasaka” is one […]
News

Accrued rights: FG releases N14.92bn for retirees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government has released the sum of 14.92 billion for the payment of accrued rights for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). A statement made available to New Telegraph by National Pension Commission said the amount would cover four months arrears.   The accrued pension rights represents an employee’s benefits for the past […]
News

SSANU, NASU to embark on 3-day protest over allowances

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff Unions of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has directed its members to embark on a 3 days nationwide protest from today, Wednesday 10th to Friday, 12th November, 2021. The directive to Universities and Inter-University Centres which was contained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica