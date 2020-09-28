Kebbi gov flags off construction of 5,000 housing units

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has laid the foundation for the construction of 5,000 housing units for vulnerable persons In the state.

The project, sited along Zauro road, would be in collaboration with the state and African Nations Development Programme (ANDP), which would provide funds for the work.

The governor, who said after the completion of the twobedroom bungalows, would be distributed to orphans, destitute and other vulnerable persons In the society, Narrating the number of units that would be constructed in Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu, Yauri, Argungu, Jega And Zuru, apart from the 5,000 houses, the government said it would distribute 21,000 plots of land to eligible members of the public.

“This Is the second event I am doing in Kebbi this week that Involved construction. Last week, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) through the efforts of one of our sons, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, commenced the construction of $1.2 million mini FIFA Stadium, and today, on the other part of the town, we are laying part one of the construction of 5,000 housing units courtesy of the hard work of our team in the African Nations Development Programme (ANDP) when I went round,” he added.

