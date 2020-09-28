News

Kebbi gov flags off construction of 5,000 housing units

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has laid the foundation for the construction of 5,000 housing units for vulnerable persons In the state.

 

The project, sited along Zauro road, would be in collaboration with the state and African Nations Development Programme (ANDP), which would provide funds for the work.

 

The governor, who said after the completion of the twobedroom bungalows, would be distributed to orphans, destitute and other vulnerable persons In the society, Narrating the number of units that would be constructed in Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu, Yauri, Argungu, Jega And Zuru, apart from the 5,000 houses, the government said it would distribute 21,000 plots of land to eligible members of the public.

 

“This Is the second event I am doing in Kebbi this week that Involved construction. Last week, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) through the efforts of one of our sons, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, commenced the construction of $1.2 million mini FIFA Stadium, and today, on the other part of the town, we are laying part one of the construction of 5,000 housing units courtesy of the hard work of our team in the African Nations Development Programme (ANDP) when I went round,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Banditry, Boko Haram products of failed promises by politicians – Nigerians in Diaspora

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some well-meaning Nigerians in the diaspora have blamed failed promises by politicians for sustained activities of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits despite the remarkable efforts of the military. The Nigeria Diaspora Community for Peace (NDCP) said it arrived at this conclusion after direct interface and interaction with community members through delegated visits to affected areas […]
News

Olympic champion tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Diamond League

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Olympic and world 3,000m steeplechase champion, Conseslus Kipruto, will miss the first Diamond League event of the season in Monaco after testing positive for coronavirus. Kipruto, 25, had been one of 11 Kenyan athletes cleared to compete on August 14 after the French government waived their visa applications. But he announced he had failed the […]
News

Tourism must benefit everybody globally –UNWTO

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As tourism operators and countries of the world mark World Tourism Day (WTD) tomorrow, the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, has charged countries to pay greater attention to tourism and deploy it in the development of the rural communities as it has over the years transformed many rural […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: