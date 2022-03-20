Kebbi gov’s wife advocates for support to women, widows wife

Kebbi State Governor’ wife, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu has called on donor agencies, NGOs and philanthropists to comple-ment government efforts in supporting the widows and the less privileged in the state.

She made this call on Saturday at a ceremony by a group, Nasara Initiative for Women and Youth Develop ment to secure assistance for the less privileged, held at the Sani Abacha by-pass Brining Kebbi. She said that assisting the less privileged will reduce poverty in the state and Nigeria at large.

The wife of the governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aishatu Maikurata, commended the group for providing food items and cash to women widows and orphans in the state.

