News

Kebbi gov’s wife advocates for support to women, widows wife

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

Kebbi State Governor’ wife, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu has called on donor agencies, NGOs and philanthropists to comple-ment government efforts in supporting the widows and the less privileged in the state.

 

She made this call on Saturday at a ceremony by a group, Nasara Initiative for Women and Youth Develop ment to secure assistance for the less privileged, held at the Sani Abacha by-pass Brining Kebbi. She said that assisting the less privileged will reduce poverty in the state and Nigeria at large.

The wife of the governor,  who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aishatu Maikurata, commended the group for providing food items and cash to women widows and orphans in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: PH-Maiduguri rail project’’ll boost economy, create jobs

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the Eastern narrow gauge railway project, which is being undertaken by the Federal Government, running from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, would boost the nation’s economy, create jobs as well as ease transportation in the country.   Buhari gave this assurance in his virtual speech at the ground breaking […]
News

SWAGA’23 STORMS OGUN STATE:….

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is not longer news that the South West Agenda 23 for Asiwaju otherwise called SWAGA 23 which celebrated its one year anniversary yesterday and proud to have covered unprecedented millage has continued to work efficiently and effectively towards the actualisation of the dream of having Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as president of the Federal […]
News

Kalu greets former gov. of Nasarawa, Adamu, at 75

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a detrabilized Nigerian, with passion for peace and unity of the country. Extolling the virtues of the former governor, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the Adamu to nation building […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica