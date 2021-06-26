News

Kebbi govt charges SUBEB contractors on quality work

Kebbi State government has warned contractors handling the N4.5b renovation and rehabilitation of the State Universal Basic Education Board Projects to do quality and standard work as failure to carry out the contract work to specifications will attract prosecution. Addressing newsmen yesterday in his office, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Professor Sulaiman Khalid, said that the project which was spread across the state was given to the different contractors with the aim to promote the educational sector in the state.

Khalid, who was a Professor of sociology from the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto State, was formerly appointed as the head of the Jega Local Government Education Authorities committee chairman, with the aim to streamline the education system at the local government level, but later appointed as the SUBEB chairman.

The chairman said that many professors have been appointed to head the 21 LGEA in order to reduce the number of children out of schools and bring sanity to the education sector. He explained that the N4. 5billion that was released by the state government was aimed at renovating rehabilitating and purchasing of school furniture across the state. ‘‘I am assuring you now that I am going to leave good legacy behind, we have embarked on the training and retraining of teachers, we also make sure that any teacher who as no teaching qualification will be sponsored and allowed to further his or her education,” he added.

