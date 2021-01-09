Kebbi Govt expends N20bn on payment of retirement benefits in 6 years

Kebbi State Government has spent over N20 billion on the payment of benefits of retired civil servants. Briefing journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Mamudu Muhammad Warra said that the payment was from 2015 to date, adding that the release of funds brings relief to the civil servants after their retirement.

He explained further that the present administration inherited a liability of N4,376,242,726.93, which was not only liquidated, but that additional sum was provided, which increased up to N20,052 Billion for payment of retirement benefits. Warra recalled that the latest of such approvals granted by the Governor was N3 Billion that will significantly offset the retirement benefits of all those who retired up to 2018. “Specifically, out of 1,098 retirees, 958 retirees, whose retirement benefits are from N5 Million and below will be paid 100 percent, this indicates that at the end of the excercise, the state government will only be left with the burden of those who retired from 2019 upward,” he added.

Warra emphasised that the state government was also determined to continue the monthly savings that will be of benefit to new retirees. “You see Kebbi State under this administration has maintained simultaneous payment of pension along with salary. As it concerns the payment of Annual Increment, the Ministry of Finance was at no time directed to stop payment of annual increment.

