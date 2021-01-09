News

Kebbi Govt expends N20bn on payment of retirement benefits in 6 years

Posted on Author Ahmed Idrisr Comment(0)

Kebbi State Government has spent over N20 billion on the payment of benefits of retired civil servants. Briefing journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Mamudu Muhammad Warra said that the payment was from 2015 to date, adding that the release of funds brings relief to the civil servants after their retirement.

He explained further that the present administration inherited a liability of N4,376,242,726.93, which was not only liquidated, but that additional sum was provided, which increased up to N20,052 Billion for payment of retirement benefits. Warra recalled that the latest of such approvals granted by the Governor was N3 Billion that will significantly offset the retirement benefits of all those who retired up to 2018. “Specifically, out of 1,098 retirees, 958 retirees, whose retirement benefits are from N5 Million and below will be paid 100 percent, this indicates that at the end of the excercise, the state government will only be left with the burden of those who retired from 2019 upward,” he added.

Warra emphasised that the state government was also determined to continue the monthly savings that will be of benefit to new retirees. “You see Kebbi State under this administration has maintained simultaneous payment of pension along with salary. As it concerns the payment of Annual Increment, the Ministry of Finance was at no time directed to stop payment of annual increment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reduced int’l airlines’ capacities, frequencies temporary –Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has further explained that the decision to allow four airlines each for Abuja and Lagos as international flights resume was a temporary measure to test capacity and preparedness of the country to handle challenges faced with COVID-19 as it affects air travel.   He, however, stated that the experiment would last […]
News

ICPC team lauds FG over ongoing projects in Abia North

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) constituency projects tracking team verifying 2018 constituency projects in Abia North Senatorial District, has expressed satisfaction with the “even distribution of Federal Government’s projects in the area.”   The team, in conjunction with the Foundation for Environmental, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) and Action- Aid Abuja, […]
News Top Stories

Police invite Mailafia over Boko Haram comments

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, invited a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, to its Abuja office on Monday (August 24). The police probe comes despite a separate investigation of Mailafia by the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS last week invited Mailafia to its Jos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica