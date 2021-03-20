Kebbi govt, NGOs offer scholarship to100 students

The management of Starex University- Delhi, Jaipur NH-8 Vill Binila-Gurugram, India, is expected to arrive in Kebbi State between March 19 and 27, for the screening of 100 female’s students that will study medicine in the institution.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the Bright Girls Organisation, Comrade Abubakar Muhammad, said that the Indian University will visit the Bright Girls Organisation and Kebbi State Government on how to foster good relationship between the University and Kebbi State on girls’ child education.

The secretary noted that the visit will also grace the presentation of the 100 qualified female candidates, which will be sponsored by the State Government. “We were able to identify the qualified female students and handed them over to the State Government for further actions, however, we need more participation on female’s science studies,” he added. Muhammad commended the wife of the governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, for supporting the programme to make it a reality.

