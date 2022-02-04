Kebbi govt sponsors 117 students to study engineering in India

At least 117 Kebbi State indigenes have been awarded the state’s scholarship to study medicine and other related courses in India. Addressing the students while giving them a farewell message, Governor Abubakar Bagudu admonished them to be good ambassadors of the country, the state and their respective families.

The students are part of the 262 approved by the governor to go to India, Sudan and Ukraine to pursue their education in medicine and engineering. He urged them to be hard working and actively compete with other students to make Kebbi State proud. He said: “Let me start by appreciating and thanking Almighty Allah for showing us this day in which some of our children are joining what has happened before in going abroad in search of education. This is not the first time the Kebbi State government is sending students abroad.” The governor said education remains top on the agenda of his administration in spite of the prevailing global economic challenges and some COVID-19 induced problems.

