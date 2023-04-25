Kebbi Guber: Malami Facilitated My Victory At Polls –Governor-Elect

The Kebbi State Governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris, has described the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as one of the major catalysts of his victory at the concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Idris made the statement at a victory Walima (Reception Dinner) organized by the Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) in Birnin Kebbi yesterday. He said: “Malami is a progressive democrat and patriotic citizen who has contributed immensely to nation-building, particularly in the judiciary sector.

“The minister’s benevolence to the state through his various charity foundations, like KJDI, is one of the major catalysts of my victory at the polls. “I also thank him for his support and guidance in the political journey which led to the APC victory as the just concluded Governorship Election in the state.”

Idris said the state would forever remain grateful to the minister for being a worthy ambassador of the state. He said: “This is evident in the number of developmental projects he has brought in nooks and crannies of the state. “KJDI founded by the minister is one of the good things that happened to the state, considering the invaluable humanitarian activities in the state.”