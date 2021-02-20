Kebbi has about 130 professors, says Prof. Gwandu

Kebbi State has no less than 130 indigenous Academic Professors working across Nigerian universities and other agencies in the country. Delivering his goodwill messages yesterday, at a reception organised by the Department of Agriculture, University of Science and Technology, Aliero in honour of some Ph.D holders to the rank of professors, the former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Prof. Bello Zaki Abubakar Gwandu, said the 130 professors come from four emirates councils in the state.

He further disclosed that state has enough academics while more professors and doctors are expected by next year to swell the growing ranks, adding that the state is blessed with the talented and professional personal. Gwandu, who is now a director with Agriculture Extension and Social Economy in the Agricultural Research Councils of Nigeria, commended the efforts of the university management for ensuring higher academic standards are kept. He then urged the celebrants to impact the knowledge acquired on the students in order for them to move forward and bring new technology to agricultural research.

