Kebbi inaugurates 16-man Community Policing Advisory Committee

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has inaugurated a 16-member State Community Policing Advisory Committee, to further bolster the security of lives and property.

The committee, which was inaugurated at the Government House, was headed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, while the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammdu Ilyasu Bashar, was the co-chairman.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the committee, Bagudu underscored the need for the general involvement of the various communities in the state in ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

The governor said the concept of community policing was now the vogue globally, hence it was exciting to have it in the country. He said: “President Muham- madu Buhari deserves the myriad of accolades he is getting for approving the initiative.

“Same goes to the IGP and his team for initiating community policing and providing a workable concept that is globally practised.’’

The Kebbi State governor further averred that community policing has a way of blending the police with the communities as well as ensuring mutual responsibilities. Bagudu noted that with community policing, both the police and communities would ensure lasting peace and unity in the society.

“The community can also diligently protect itself from crime, criminality and other sundry vices in the society.

“Everyone is therefore responsibly carried along in this direction and this is a good omen for enhanced security. “Luckily, Kebbi State has a rich history of emirates system with each emirate being headed by highly experienced emirs, who are also diligent and hugely committed to peace and security,” the governor added.

“Whatever government is doing is to build on what they are doing to sustain security. He recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had, two years ago, declared the state as the most peaceful state in Nigeria, adding that this was a plus for community policing.

In the same vein, the agency had in 2019, ranked the state as the most prosperous in the North-West, as well as the nineteenth in the country’s poverty ranking.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, who is the chairman of the committee, described Kebbi State as the most peaceful state in the country, attributing it to the peaceful nature and hospitality of people of the state and purposeful leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He said the implementation of the Community Policing Policy by the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu, marked the beginning of conferring ownership of policing to the community, thus the communities become the owners of their own police.

“The fundamental feature of community policing lies in the fact that it fosters and promotes inclusive and interactive relationship between the police, other security agencies and the community, thereby instilling trust and confidence as well as encouraging and promoting partnership, transparency, accountability and problem solving relating to deviant behaviours and criminalities in our communities,” he said.

