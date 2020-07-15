News

Kebbi inaugurates cttee on supply, distribution of fertilizer

Kebbi State government yesterday said it has inaugurated a committee for the distribution and sale of fertilizer and other inputs for the 2020 wet season farming in the state.

 

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the state government, Chief of Staff (CoS) to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammad Argungu, said the committee was to ensure that farmers in the state get the commodities early, so as to alleviate their sufferings, adding that the action taken by the government was for the state to maintain its unparalleled lead in the country in terms of agriculture.

 

He added that farmers would also be given all the needed inputs like improved seedlings, pesticides and insecticides, among others. Argungu further disclosed that farmers in the state would be given assorted improved seedlings of millet, rice, sorghum and others.

 

The CoS reeled out of the terms of reference of the committee to include going round stores across the state to take stock of the fertilizer supplied and remittance.

 

It would also ascertain that there were enough stocks, as well as advice on what was to be purchased additionally.

 

According to Argungu, the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Nigeria has approved an assistance of twenty five trailers assorted fertilizers to the state.

 

He added that the commodity would be bought from an indigenous firm in the state, Albarka fertilizer blending plant, Birnin Kebbi. “The committee will ensure equity and justice in the distribution of the commodity,

 

so as not to exclude any genuine farmer. “It will also ensure that the commodity is not diverted to other states by the farmers.”

