Kebbi judge allegedly killed by 30-year-old wife

A 30-year-old woman, Farida Abubakar, has been arrested by the Kebbi State Police Command in connection with the murder of her husband, Attahiru Ibrahim Zagga. Spokesperson of the command, SP Nafiu Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said Ibrahim, a Magistrate judge with Kebbi State judiciary, was stabbed to death in his Birnin Kebbi house on Thursday night. He said; “On 25/8/2022 at about 2140hrs, Policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Gwadangaji, received an information that, a suspected strange noise was heard from the house of a neighbour, one At-tahiru Ibrahim ‘M’ of Alieru Quarters, Birnin Kebbi, and his gate was also locked,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the information, a team of Policemen were swiftly mobilized to the scene and forced themselves into the house where they found the said Attahiru Ibrahim lying down in pool of his own blood and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor “Similarly, his estranged wife, one Farida Abubakar ‘F’ aged 30yrs was also seen inside the compound. Hence, she was suspected and arrested in connection with the case “Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora had directed the DPO to immediately transfer the case to SCID, Birnin Kebbi, for discreet investigation with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.”

 

