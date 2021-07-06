Metro & Crime

Kebbi kidnap: Youths give govt seven days to rescue victims

Emirate Youth Association for Political Development (YEYAPOD) yesterday gave the Kebbi State government a one-week ultimatum to rescue abducted staff and students of the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin-Yauri.

 

The President of the association, Abdulmalik Mohammed, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at Yauri in Yauri Local Government Area of the state. Some bandits had on June 17 invaded FGC, Birnin-Yauri and abducted some staff and an unspecified number of students.

 

However, soldiers have only succeeded in rescuing 11 people so far. Mohammed said if the abducted people were not rescued in the next one week, the association would take necessary and decisive measures which would lead to the rescue of those in captivity.

 

Mohammed appealed to the government to redouble efforts in the rescue operation to bring back the abductees unhurt. On his part, the Secretary of the association, Kabir Abubakar-Yusuf, said as a youth association, the group didn’t have the capacity to bring back the children.

However, it had the right to ask the government to intensify efforts in rescuing the abducted children.

 

Abubakar-Yusuf regretted that a meeting scheduled to  selfhold with parents of the abducted children which would have been followed by a press conference had been halted by security agents.

 

He said: “People are saying that this issue has been politicised, because there is nothing wrong in calling on the government to intensify efforts on what it has already been doing to rescue the said students.

 

“Nobody is saying the government is not doing anything, we appreciate its efforts; its efforts are glaring. This can be testified to by the quick response of the government when these children were abducted.

 

“However, today is the 18th day since these children have been in captivity. They are too young to experience what they are experiencing.”

