Kebbi: Lawmaker pays for 11 pregnant women’s caesarean operations

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Yauri, Ngasky and Shnaga Federal Constituency, Dr. Tanko Sununu Yusuf, has paid N59,000 to Yauri, Ngasky and Shanga General Hospitals for the 11 pregnant women who were delivered of their babies through caesarean sections.

Yusuf, who confirmed the payment to our correspondents on the phone yesterday, said the free surgery programme for pregnant women was launched in the three local government areas.

According to him, shortly after the launch, 11 pregnant women were operated which amounted to N59,000, including the logistics and other charges. The lawmaker added that the payment to the three General Hospitals would continue on monthly basis. Yusuf urged women to be prayerful to have successful operations.

He said: “This money is to cover the cost of logistics for the 11 caesarean sections done since the launch of the programme two weeks ago.”

The legislator added that this was in addition to the free medications supplied to each patient, while payment to hospital would continue monthly based on the number of surgeries done. He said the aim of the programme was to reduce the suffering of pregnant women in the rural area and also to reduce maternal mortality.

“I am ready to partner with donor agencies, most especially the international communities, in promoting the healthcare service delivery and bring sanity to the system,” he added.

Yusuf also organised free eye treatment in Yauri Emirate. He also renovated and supplied drugs to the health care centres, among other interventions. He said: “I was given an award by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kebbi State chapter for my contribution towards promoting peace in the union.

