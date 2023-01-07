News

Kebbi Mishap: Buhari seeks better regulation on water transportation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the stakeholders to pay more attention to proper regulation of water transportation in rural areas The President gave this charge against the backdrop of the recent boat mishap in Kebbi State which claimed several lives, mostly farmers.

In a statement endorsed by Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President commiserated with the Government and people of Kebbi State over loss of many lives, following the capsizing of a boat conveying farmers. Buhari who commended the efforts of rescue workers who worked for days searching for the missing persons also prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

 

Our Reporters

