Kebbi: NDLEA arrests 89 dealers, seizes 2,800 tons of drugs

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 89 suspected drug dealers and seized 2,800 tons of illicit drugs within six months in Kebbi State. Briefing journalists yesterday in Birnin- Kebbi, the state NDLEA Commander, Peter Onche Odaudu, said the suspects were arrested between January and July 7, 2021.

He said: “The command’s counter-narcotic efforts this year were all geared towards policing Kebbi State and checking the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, with a view to reducing the same to the barest minimum and strengthening security in the state.” Odaudu said that from January to July 7, 89 suspects were arrested. He said: “Of the lot, 87 were males while only two were females. In the same vein, 2,800 tons of drugs were seized and taken out of circulation. Some of these were transferred to us by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Police Force in the state.

“Cannabis sativa constituted 2,594.6016 kilograms, while psychotropic substances which include tramadol tablets, diazepam, and cough syrup with cocaine accounted for the remaining 232.2947 kilograms.” Odaudu said the agency was able to admit 21 clients into its rehabilitation facility while 18 people were discharged within the period. He added: “In the area of rehabilitation and counselling, a total of five people are undergoing counselling and rehabilitation currently.” The commander reiterated the command’s commitment to the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state. Oduadu also urged people to support the command for any useful information which curb the menace in society.

