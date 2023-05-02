Kebbi NLC Asks For 30% Consequential Adjustment In Salary

The Kebbi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to give approval to the harmonisation of the three increments of pensions which are 12 percent, 15 percent and 33 percent agreed to at different times but not approved 29 days to his exit as the governor of the state.

The congress also demanded for the implementation of the 30 percent consequential adjustment occasioned by the approval of N30,000 minimum wage of April 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari. While delivering his speech, Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman, Kebbi State, Murtala Usman, also urged the state government to pay the gratuity of workers omitted in 2017 and 2018.

He pleaded with the government to implement hazard allowance for the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, CONHESS, salary adjustment for lecturers in the state school of nursing and improve security for health workers.

The NLC also called for regularisation of acting appointments in the service such as that of Head of Service (HoS), permanent secretaries and others in acting capacity for some time now.