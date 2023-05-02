News

Kebbi NLC Asks For 30% Consequential Adjustment In Salary

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

The Kebbi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to give approval to the harmonisation of the three increments of pensions which are 12 percent, 15 percent and 33 percent agreed to at different times but not approved 29 days to his exit as the governor of the state.

The congress also demanded for the implementation of the 30 percent consequential adjustment occasioned by the approval of N30,000 minimum wage of April 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari. While delivering his speech, Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman, Kebbi State, Murtala Usman, also urged the state government to pay the gratuity of workers omitted in 2017 and 2018.

He pleaded with the government to implement hazard allowance for the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, CONHESS, salary adjustment for lecturers in the state school of nursing and improve security for health workers.

The NLC also called for regularisation of acting appointments in the service such as that of Head of Service (HoS), permanent secretaries and others in acting capacity for some time now.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Ortom capable of resolving PDP crisis – Abba Moro

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The senator representing Benue South in the National Assembly, Abba Moro, has expressed the belief that Governor Samuel Ortom has the capacity to resolve the crisis within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ortom is one of the G-5 governors who said they are fighting for justice, fairness and equity in the […]
2023 Elections News

OsunDecides2023: Assembly Election Turnout Not Impressive

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

As Osun State joins other states in the country to elect candidates of their choice into the State House of Assembly today, residents of the state have been admonished to come out to vote for the candidate of their choice for the overall development of Osun State. An electorate at “Ataoja E” Polling Unit in […]
News

Code of conduct to digitalise assets declaration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Code of Conduct Bureau has said declaration of assets by elected and public officers would soon be done online.   Director-General of CCB, Prof. Isah Mohammed disclosed this at the weekend during a one-day training workshop organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Coalition (CISLAC) in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation for members of the […]

Leave a Comment