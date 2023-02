Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, former majority leader in the Senate is leading his APC contender, Dr Hussain Suleiman Kangiwa with 95,137 votes in the Kebbi North senatorial election despite cancellation of results in seven polling units by INEC due to over-voting and violence.

The APC candidate polled 86,531 votes in the election.

Returning officer, Professor Ahmed Balarabe declared the election inclusive and ordered for supplementary elections in seven troubled polling units in Bagudo and Kaoje.

