Kebbi NUJ distributes Ramadan gifts to families of deceased members

Kebbi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has distributed foodstuff and given financial assistance to the families of deceased members of the Council. Presenting the package to the beneficiaries on the premises of Kebbi Television Service, Birnin Kebbi, the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba Bena, represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Aliyu Abu- bakar, commended the NUJ for the gesture and called on other unions to emulate the initiative. Bena said, “death is inevitable, everyone will definitely die one day, so there is no doubt about it that is why this gesture must be supported.”

He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and make paradise to be their final abode. In his remarks, Abubakar, who was represented by Director of Information Services, Alhaji Umar Rasheed Gulma, commended NUJ for its commendable laudable effort and urged them to extend the same gesture to other less privileged members.

