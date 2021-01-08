Kebbi: NULGE dissociates self from ongoing NLC strike

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Kebbi State chapter, yesterday dissociated itself from the ongoing strike by the state’s Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Kebbi State chapter of the NLC had commenced an indefinite strike on Tuesday to press home their demands. NULGE Chairman in the state, Malam Farouk Abubakar- Sadiq, who confirmed this in a telephone interview with NAN, said they were not part of the strike.

He insisted that they did not know what the NLC were demanding for as far as the ongoing industrial action “is concerned.” Abubakar-Sadiq added that a substantial number of their members were not around, “they are presently in Lagos for the union delegates conference as such we withdraw our participation.

“Since we are not in town and we don’t know what they discussed in their agreement with the Kebbi State government, we cannot join the strike, and I have told all my members to continue with their work,” he said.

The chairman, therefore, urged all members not to be part of any strike and called on them to continue with their work towards effective and efficient service delivery. NAN also reported that the NLC had issued a statement on Tuesday where it listed some of the demands to include; payment of leave grant to workers on Grade Levels 07 to 16 for 2019 and payment of leave grant for 2020 and remittance of teachers’ pension to Pension Fund Administrators (PFA). Others were payment of gratuity to pensioners from 2017 to October 2019 and also commence payment of retirees from November 2018 to 2019, implement yearly promotion and increment and resumption of a consequential committee on new national minimum wage.

