Business

Kebbi: NULGE dissociates self from ongoing NLC strike

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Kebbi State chapter, yesterday dissociated itself from the ongoing strike by the state’s Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Kebbi State chapter of the NLC had commenced an indefinite strike on Tuesday to press home their demands. NULGE Chairman in the state, Malam Farouk Abubakar- Sadiq, who confirmed this in a telephone interview with NAN, said they were not part of the strike.

He insisted that they did not know what the NLC were demanding for as far as the ongoing industrial action “is concerned.” Abubakar-Sadiq added that a substantial number of their members were not around, “they are presently in Lagos for the union delegates conference as such we withdraw our participation.

“Since we are not in town and we don’t know what they discussed in their agreement with the Kebbi State government, we cannot join the strike, and I have told all my members to continue with their work,” he said.

The chairman, therefore, urged all members not to be part of any strike and called on them to continue with their work towards effective and efficient service delivery. NAN also reported that the NLC had issued a statement on Tuesday where it listed some of the demands to include; payment of leave grant to workers on Grade Levels 07 to 16 for 2019 and payment of leave grant for 2020 and remittance of teachers’ pension to Pension Fund Administrators (PFA). Others were payment of gratuity to pensioners from 2017 to October 2019 and also commence payment of retirees from November 2018 to 2019, implement yearly promotion and increment and resumption of a consequential committee on new national minimum wage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Banks caution over debt forgiveness offer

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report

  S crapping the debt of heavily indebted African nations will only come back to haunt them, according to two of the continent’s largest banks.     “Forgiveness is not helpful because your debt is somebody’s else’s savings,” Ade Ayeyemi, chief executive officer of Lome, Togo-based Ecobank Transnational Inc., said in an interview at the […]
Business

Nigeria commemorates World Investor Week

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigeria, represented by Securities and Exchange Commission and other stakeholders, will this month join the rest of the world to commemorate the fourth annual World Investor Week (WIW) under the auspices of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The WIW is a weeklong event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of investor education […]
Business

MTN, Airtel realise N123.8bn from data subscriptions in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•Voice revenue plunges Two leading telecommunications operators in the country, MTN and Airtel, raked a total of N123.8 billion from data subscriptions between April and June, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the financial records of the companies released recently, the period, which also marked the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria witnessed a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica