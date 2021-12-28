Education

Kebbi partners CSOs, traditional institution to reduce out-of-school children figure

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Worried by the rising figure of out-of-school children. Kebbi State Government has partnered civil society organisations (CSOs) and the Emirate Development Associations to reduce the number of children out of school in the state. The Chairman of Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Kahalid Mohammed, who disclosed this while addressing the participants at a stakeholders’ Forum in Birnin Kebbi, however, said that the main objective of the meeting was to brainstorm on how to fight the menace and ensure that the Quranic Schools are fully integrated into the western education across the state. “Our aim of this meeting is to increase the awareness about the enrolment drive and bring changes to the school system,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Hassan Umar said that the “Better Education Service Delivery for All,” has about 945 existing Integrated Quranic Schools across the four Emirate Councils of the state. He said that the New Centres to be established would also have 331 IQS centres in the four Emirates with the aim of improving on the enrollment drive of IQS, girl-child and nomadic children. Hassan, who further pointed out that the programme which was in collaboration with UNICEF, put the figure of the existing UNICEF IQS centres across the four Emirates at 915 centres, while 101,120 centres are meant for the expected enrolment of IQS centres in the four Emirate Councils.

He, however, explained further that 419 new centres under the Girl-Child Education are to be established across the four Emirates, while 283 centres are already in existence, adding that L-R: Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo; Commissioner for Education, Science & Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu; Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ola Williams and Microsoft Customer Success Manager (Modern Classroom), Mr. Babatunde Vaughan, during the strategic partnership meeting on digital transformation in education, held in the Commissioner’s Waiting Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta the expected enrolments figure under the Nomadic Education is 124,669, but which at present is 112,918. Early, one of the stakeholders, a former Head of Service (HoS) of the state, who represented Gwandu Emirate, expressed dismay over the condition of some schools and attitude of some teachers to work. “You see some of the schools do not physically exist as some of them merely exist by name, with all the structures collapsed,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Sterling Bank pioneers work-study for school leavers, offers 65% scholarship

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

    The management of Sterling Bank Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Washington DC-based Nexford University for sponsorship of secondary school leavers in Nigeria to earn international undergraduate degrees under a maximum duration of three years.   Under the initiative, the beneficiaries will also gain handson expertise for which they will be […]
Education

Neglect of History in school curriculum bane of Nigeria’s woes –Don

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A Professor of History and former Provost of College of Humanities and Culture at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, has frowned over the continued neglect and relegation of History in Nigeria’s school curriculum, saying this is the major foundational crisis challenging the country.   This is as he reiterated that top priority should […]
Education

I’ll reposition, sustain poly’s excellence –LASPOTECH Rector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    The newly appointed 11th substantive Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye has pledged the commitment of his administration to prioritise staff welfare, academic excellence, enhance employability and entrepreneurship skill development of students of the polytechnic.   The Rector, who disclosed this in his New Year message to the members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica