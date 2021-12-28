Kebbi partners CSOs, traditional institution to reduce out-of-school children figure

Worried by the rising figure of out-of-school children. Kebbi State Government has partnered civil society organisations (CSOs) and the Emirate Development Associations to reduce the number of children out of school in the state. The Chairman of Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Kahalid Mohammed, who disclosed this while addressing the participants at a stakeholders’ Forum in Birnin Kebbi, however, said that the main objective of the meeting was to brainstorm on how to fight the menace and ensure that the Quranic Schools are fully integrated into the western education across the state. “Our aim of this meeting is to increase the awareness about the enrolment drive and bring changes to the school system,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Hassan Umar said that the “Better Education Service Delivery for All,” has about 945 existing Integrated Quranic Schools across the four Emirate Councils of the state. He said that the New Centres to be established would also have 331 IQS centres in the four Emirates with the aim of improving on the enrollment drive of IQS, girl-child and nomadic children. Hassan, who further pointed out that the programme which was in collaboration with UNICEF, put the figure of the existing UNICEF IQS centres across the four Emirates at 915 centres, while 101,120 centres are meant for the expected enrolment of IQS centres in the four Emirate Councils.

He, however, explained further that 419 new centres under the Girl-Child Education are to be established across the four Emirates, while 283 centres are already in existence, adding that L-R: Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo; Commissioner for Education, Science & Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu; Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ola Williams and Microsoft Customer Success Manager (Modern Classroom), Mr. Babatunde Vaughan, during the strategic partnership meeting on digital transformation in education, held in the Commissioner’s Waiting Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta the expected enrolments figure under the Nomadic Education is 124,669, but which at present is 112,918. Early, one of the stakeholders, a former Head of Service (HoS) of the state, who represented Gwandu Emirate, expressed dismay over the condition of some schools and attitude of some teachers to work. “You see some of the schools do not physically exist as some of them merely exist by name, with all the structures collapsed,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...