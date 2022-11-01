Education

Kebbi PDP guber candidate decries high number of out-of-school children

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kebbi State, Major General Aminu Bande, has said the number of out-of- school children in the state is high. Bande, who stated this in a report, which was made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday at Safar Guests, said the outcome of the comprehensive survey on education shows that the number of out-of-school children is high.

He added that the standard of education being received by those who remained in school is still very low. Bande said if elected his administration will set up a database in which regular updates of education data will be made.

He said: “Our administration will place a high premium on tertiary education especially in science, technology and all forms of functional education that will enable students to acquire skills for vocational and entrepreneurship.”

The PDP gubernatorial candidate stated further that he will try to improve on the basic salary, personal emoluments and other motivational allowances of teachers in the state.

Bande said his administration will also expose farmers opportunities in participating in international trade fairs to showcase their Produce “Agriculture will also play a dominant role as the pivot upon which the economic transformation of the state revolves.

We should not fold our arms and leave the sector to the vagaries of local markets” he said. He, therefore, called on the people of Kebbi State to support change in order to move the state forward.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

