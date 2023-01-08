Kebbi PDP loses House of Rep candidate

A Kebbi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in the forthcoming general election Abba Bello Haliru is dead.

Confirming the death to Newsmen on phone on Saturday, the Kebbi State (PDP) Governorship campaign Director General, Alhaji Abubakar Gaida, said the deceased passed on at Abuja after a brief illness.

The late Abba Bello was the first son to the former PDP National Chairman, Dr. Bello Haliru. He won the party primary after defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member Bello Relisco.

He was buried yesterday at the Abuja National mosque.

Late Abba Bello Haliru was survived by one wife and children.

