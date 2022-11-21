Metro & Crime

Kebbi police arrest man with N.3m counterfeit notes

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Bashiru Sani of Helende village in Argungu Local Government Area of the state for being in possession of N316, 000 counterfeit naira notes.

Addressing journalists Monday at the Command’s Headquarters the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, said that the money was in N1, 000 denominations.

“In the course of investigation, the principal suspect, one Samaila Umar (25) of Argungu Local Government Area, who had printed the counterfeit currency via computer desktop, was also arrested,” he said.

He added that the duo would be prosecuted after the completion of the investigation.

He added that police also arrested one Ahmed Ibrahim of Kasuwar Gari area of Sakaba Local Government Area for alleged rape.

 

