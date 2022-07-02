Kebbi PRP guber candidate picks party chairman as running mate

The Kebbi State Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate, Abubakar Udu Idris, has picked the state party chairman, Sani Daudu Tadurga, as his running mate for the 2023 general elections. He disclosed this at a press conference held yesterday at the party state secretariat in Birnin Kebbi. Idris said that his decision to pick the party chairman was based on the committee report that recommended three names for him to pick from. He explained further that he decided to choose the person that has leadership qualities, honesty, personal integrity, impeccable record of service, fair knowledge of the workings and operations of the business of governance.

Udu, who was a former Head of Services (HOS), said he equally considered the person with the name recognition and political savvy, ability to add value to the gubernatorial ticket and readiness to represent the governor and the state government at local, national and international foras. He disclosed that the party will soon unveil it s manifestos that will set it apart from the other political opponents. In his acceptance message, Tadurga thanked the party leadership and supporters for accepting him as the running mate for 2023 gubernatorial election under PRP, and assured them of good governance.

