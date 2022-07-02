News

Kebbi PRP guber candidate picks party chairman as running mate

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comments Off on Kebbi PRP guber candidate picks party chairman as running mate

The Kebbi State Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate, Abubakar Udu Idris, has picked the state party chairman, Sani Daudu Tadurga, as his running mate for the 2023 general elections. He disclosed this at a press conference held yesterday at the party state secretariat in Birnin Kebbi. Idris said that his decision to pick the party chairman was based on the committee report that recommended three names for him to pick from. He explained further that he decided to choose the person that has leadership qualities, honesty, personal integrity, impeccable record of service, fair knowledge of the workings and operations of the business of governance.

Udu, who was a former Head of Services (HOS), said he equally considered the person with the name recognition and political savvy, ability to add value to the gubernatorial ticket and readiness to represent the governor and the state government at local, national and international foras. He disclosed that the party will soon unveil it s manifestos that will set it apart from the other political opponents. In his acceptance message, Tadurga thanked the party leadership and supporters for accepting him as the running mate for 2023 gubernatorial election under PRP, and assured them of good governance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate summons former NSITF MDs over N84bn misappropriation, missing documents

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate has summoned the former Managing Directors of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) over some missing financial documents in the agency.   Among the former MDs of NSITF expected to appear before the Senate Public Accounts Committee are Alhaji Umar Munir Abubakar, Adebayo Somefun and a former Chairman of the agency, Ngozi Olejeme. […]
News

Court nullifies Anambra PDP delegate congress

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama Thursday nullified the elections held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State on June 10 and 11 to elect a three-man ad-hoc ward delegate that would participate in the voting at the primary of the PDP scheduled for June 26, 2021. The trial judge, Justice Olukayode […]
News

Obaseki lauds Edo people, dedicates success of ward-to-ward campaign to God

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has rounded off his ward-to-ward reelection campaign across the 192 wards in the state, expressing his gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support during the campaign rallies.   The governor, who rounded off the rallies […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica