Kebbi purchases 500kva transformers, others for distribution

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has procured another set of 20 number 5 0 0 k va / 1 1 / 0 . 4 1 5 k v transformers and has commenced the upgrade of some lines in parts of the state capital.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Electricity Matters, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rasheed, said the transformers would boost electricity supply in the state and would make the citizens enjoy 24 hours power supply in the state.

He said the on-going lines upgrade would be supervised by his office, promising also to ensure quality execution of projects in accordance with standards and specifications.

He explained further that the team of engineers and linesmen from Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, State Rural Electrification Board (REB) and Halisa Engineering Nigeria Limited, were currently reworking the aluminium conductors being used from 35mm to 100mm on the Gwadangaji Feeder 33kv line to ensure stable supply and energy balance for the benefit of the teeming customers in the area.

“The feeder supplies electricity to thousands of customers from Government House to Gwadangaji township, where the replaced 35mm aluminium conductors pose security concerns to households and business premises in the area,” he added.

This development therefore would minimise security concerns associated with the replaced conductors along the feeder lines,” he said.

