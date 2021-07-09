Kebbi Reps, Agric Minister differ over farmers’ registration

The Kebbi State caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday disagreed with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development over the data of farmers in the state released by the ministry. The caucus led by Shehu Koko (APC-Kebbi), disagreed with the data released by the ministry, which showed that there were 95,000 registered farmers in the state. He said that the Federal Government was registering farmers ahead of its programme aimed at subsidising fertiliser for farmers across the country.

According to him, there were more than one million active farmers in Kebbi, ‘80 to 85 per cent of our people are farmers and that is our mainstay.’ “We are the major producer of rice and other crops like millet, guinea corn; how can you say the number of farmers in the state is 95,000. “We are contesting the figure, the data from the ministry is not acceptable to us, it is not realistic, it is fake. We are here because of the complaint from our constituents and as their representatives, we are taking this matter up with the ministry so that our people are not shortchanged,’’ he said.

