News

Kebbi Reps, Agric Minister differ over farmers’ registration

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Kebbi State caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday disagreed with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development over the data of farmers in the state released by the ministry. The caucus led by Shehu Koko (APC-Kebbi), disagreed with the data released by the ministry, which showed that there were 95,000 registered farmers in the state. He said that the Federal Government was registering farmers ahead of its programme aimed at subsidising fertiliser for farmers across the country.

According to him, there were more than one million active farmers in Kebbi, ‘80 to 85 per cent of our people are farmers and that is our mainstay.’ “We are the major producer of rice and other crops like millet, guinea corn; how can you say the number of farmers in the state is 95,000. “We are contesting the figure, the data from the ministry is not acceptable to us, it is not realistic, it is fake. We are here because of the complaint from our constituents and as their representatives, we are taking this matter up with the ministry so that our people are not shortchanged,’’ he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records no new COVID-19 death for second time in a week

Posted on Author Reporter

  The fight against coronavirus in Nigeria appears to be yielding the desired result as authorities step up efforts to curb the spread of the disease. As the vaccination exercise rolls out in various states, the country recorded no new death from the disease for the second time in a week. This comes four days […]
News

FG moves to review National Water Master Plan in 2022

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

As state governments across the federation commenced the full implementation of the 2013 National Water Resources Master Plan, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has scheduled 2022 for the midterm review of the master plan. The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleman H. Adamu, said that states’ experiences, constraints, challenges and possible recommendations were expected […]
News

Senate empowers AMCON to seize debtors’ assets

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Amendment Bill, empowering the agency to seize debtors’ assets on failing to redeem their debts. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions. The passed amendment bill among other things, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica