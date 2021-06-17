Metro & Crime

Kebbi school abduction: Rep sends SOS to FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Tanko Sununu on Thursday lamented the killings in his constituency and the abduction of staff and students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State and called for the intervention of the Federal Government.
Sununu, who represents Yawuri/Sanga/Ngaski federal constituency of the state made the call while addressing the media in Abuja.
He said that the spate of killings in his home state, Kebbi, especially his constituents by bandits, is alarming and demand drastic actions by the Federal Government to save his people from being extinguished.
He lamented that not so long after a boat carrying 154 persons capsized while ferrying the victims of the mishap, another killing by bandits in the constituency occurred on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, claiming many lives.
“Not long ago, we lost over 154 people from my constituency when they were traveling in a boat that capsized and could only account for 98 corpses and 22 survivors.
“A week ago, we had another calamity when bandits according to eyewitnesses, numbering about 300 each with AK-47 rifles and using very strong motorcycles came into my constituency.
“They had a field day operating for more than eight hours going from house to house, room to room, collecting money, handsets, motorcycles and cattle. This led to a massive influx of internally displaced persons to the headquarters of the emirate in the town of Yauri.”

