Kebbi school kidnap: One dies as army rescues students, teachers

• 82 bandits killed – Police

Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar , yesterday confirmed that all kidnapped victims of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State have been rescued with one student confirmed dead. Bandits on Thursday stormed the school, kidnapping several students alongside their teachers and others yet to be identified. Nigerian Army troops operating under the auspices of Operation Hadarin Daji have been on the chase of the bandits since the incident occurred. In a press statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu said that:

‘‘The rescue followed an initial encounter with the abductors in the early hours of yesterday after trailing the kidnappers from Yauri through Riyao to Sombo community where the kidnappers, who had split into two groups fled, with one group conveying the abducted students while the second group conveyed rustled cattle. The statement further said that: ‘‘The land troops in conjunction with elements of the Nigerian Air Force, who provided close air support during the rescue mission, intercepted the two groups at about 2.30am and engaged them in gun fire leading to the successful rescue of some of the teachers and students. The troops also recovered 800 cattle rustled by the bandits.’’

He added that the gallant troops are still on the heels of the kidnappers in order to rescue the remaining abductees still in captivity. However, he disclosed a female student was found dead as a result of exhaustion. The rescued teachers and students will be handed over to the Kebbi State Government. Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen Faruk Yahaya, he said has directed the Commander to spare no effort until all the abducted persons are safely rescued and reunited with their loved ones. Abubakar expressed dismay over the incident. He stated this when he paid a visit to the school where he met with and addressed parents of the students and management of the school. The governor commended the efforts of the security agencies for taking a proactive measure in arresting the situation and restoring peace. “I am assuring you people that the children are safe and all will be returned safely the grace of God,’’ he promised. Meanwhile the police in Kebbi have said that the army killed 82 bandits yesterday during gunfire.

