Kebbi seeks more support from donor agencies

Kebbi State government has appeal to donor agencies operating in the state to extend their projects’ intervention programmes to other communities and local governments area in the state.

Addressing participants at a one-day review and reflection processes stakeholders’ validation meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Sani Yeldu, said the state government was satisfied with the support from the donor agencies, assuring them of more government intervention commitment in order to achieve the same objectives.

“This meeting is an avenue, a room to brainstorm and find lasting solutions to problems and ensure that progress was made.”

He commended the donor agencies for complementing government’s efforts in community development. Yeldu, who also admonished Active Support for Rural People Initiatives (ASURPI) and Actionaid to expand their support to other communities and local governments for them to benefit from the same gestures.

The meeting, which was organised by ASURPI in collaboration with Actionaids, was aimed at supporting selected communities in terms of education, health and infrastructure.

Like this: Like Loading...