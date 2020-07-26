Kebbi SEMA distributes relief materials to 900 displaced by bandits

The Kebbi State government through the state’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials to 900 people displaced by bandits in the state.

Distributing the items to the victims at the weekend, the Chairman of SEMA Alhaji Sani Dododo, said that the items are part of the government’s commitment towards supporting the victims of both flood and bandits across the state.

He disclosed that the items comprises of rice, building materials, grains and bags of cement while all the materials will be channel through the district heads of each village.

The chairman, who said that a recent windstorm destroyed over 300 households in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area and some part of Bagudu, Yauri, Koko/Besse and Bunza local governments areas of the state, promised that arrangements have been done to ensure that they all benefit.

Like this: Like Loading...