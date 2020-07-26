News

Kebbi SEMA distributes relief materials to 900 displaced by bandits

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

The Kebbi State government through the state’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials to 900 people displaced by bandits in the state.

 

Distributing the items to the victims at the weekend, the Chairman of SEMA Alhaji Sani Dododo, said that the items are part of the government’s commitment towards supporting the victims of both flood and bandits across the state.

 

He disclosed that the items comprises of rice, building materials, grains and bags of cement while all the materials will be channel through the district heads of each village.

 

The chairman, who said that a recent windstorm destroyed over 300 households in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area and some part of Bagudu, Yauri, Koko/Besse and Bunza local governments areas of the state, promised that arrangements have been done to ensure that they all benefit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG to pay MSME’s staff salaries for three months

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has said that it would pay staff of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises for three months in order to cushion effects of coronavirus ravaging the country. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday at the 2020 MSME Awards in Abuja. Osinbajo said: “I am glad to note that this year has […]
News

Cannabis can mitigate sickle cell disease’s pain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said cannabis appears to be a safe and potentially effective treatment for the chronic pain that afflicts people with sickle cell disease.   These are the findings of a new clinical trial published in the ‘JAMA Network Open’.     The study is co-led by University of California (UC), […]
News

Niger Delta youths , leaders rally support for Akpabio

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Over 75 separate youth groups and leaders across the Niger Delta region have concluded plans to protest what they perceive as unfair witch hunting of former Akwa-Ibom State Governor and current Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Godswill Akpabio. The groups, which consists of student’s Unions, leaders of though, young professionals and clergymen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: