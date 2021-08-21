Kebbi State govt to host World Tourism Day 2021

The Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, in Abuja, over the weekend, confirmed that it has granted Kebbi State government has been named by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as host for the national celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day 2021.This is even as the state government has expressed its readiness to host the event, appreciating the ministry for the opportunity offered it. Since 1970 every September 27 is marked by the United Nations World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO) as WTD, dedicated to creating awareness on tourism’s socio-cultural, political and economic contributions to the world.

The theme for this year’s celebration is; “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.” The global celebration by UNWTO would be hosted by Cote d’ Ivoire while every country, cities and communities also expected to do same within their confines. The celebration at Kebbi will run for five days culminating with a grand finale on September 27 in Argungu, with the hosting of Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. Other events include: International media briefings, mini-durbar by Argungu Emirate Council, cultural displays, charity polo matches, guided tour and the turbaning ceremony of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, as the‘Kaakakin Kebbi.

