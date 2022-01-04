Kebbi to sponsor 262 medical, engineering students abroad

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved foreign training programme for 262 students of state origin to study medicine and engineering courses in India, Ukraine and Sudan. The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Mukhtar Umar Bunza, who stated this while addressing journalists, added that the governor had also approved the sum of $1,600,700 for the programme to cover tuition fees, accommodation, feeding and modest pocket money of the beneficiaries. Bunza, who further said that approval, had been given by the governor for another N345 million to cater for logistics, including international and local air fares, visa processing fees, police screening, crime-free certification, drug-free certification and verification from Foreign Affairs Ministry. He, however, explained that all such processes must be completed before approval could be granted for foreign travel, saying: “I made it clear that out of the 200 students that had already undergone clearance process, only four students are having inquiries on their results.” “You see 56 students of the total number would study medicine, while others would study Para-Medicals and Engineering Sciences, such as Radiography, Radiology, physiotherapy, Water Engineering and Quantity Survey, which are not available in the state,” the Commissioner said. Bunza stressed that arrangements had already been concluded with the Embassies of India, Ukraine and Sudan under which the Kebbi State Government would pay full costs of sponsorship of the students directly into the accounts of the foreign universities concerned in order to ensure transparency. The Commissioner further said that the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) had granted approval to Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu to commence degree programmes in affiliation with the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto. Also, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), he added, had given permission to the College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery in Birnin Kebbi to commence the award of National Diploma (ND) and the Higher National Diploma (HND). According to Bunza, such monumental achievement was as a result of the commitment of Governor Bagudu to the state’s educational development through intensive and extensive investments in the sect
