Education

Kebbi to sponsor 262 medical, engineering students abroad

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI Comment(0)

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved foreign training programme for 262 students of state origin to study medicine and engineering courses in India, Ukraine and Sudan. The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Mukhtar Umar Bunza, who stated this while addressing journalists, added that the governor had also approved the sum of $1,600,700 for the programme to cover tuition fees, accommodation, feeding and modest pocket money of the beneficiaries. Bunza, who further said that approval, had been given by the governor for another N345 million to cater for logistics, including international and local air fares, visa processing fees, police screening, crime-free certification, drug-free certification and verification from Foreign Affairs Ministry. He, however, explained that all such processes must be completed before approval could be granted for foreign travel, saying: “I made it clear that out of the 200 students that had already undergone clearance process, only four students are having inquiries on their results.” “You see 56 students of the total number would study medicine, while others would study Para-Medicals and Engineering Sciences, such as Radiography, Radiology, physiotherapy, Water Engineering and Quantity Survey, which are not available in the state,” the Commissioner said. Bunza stressed that arrangements had already been concluded with the Embassies of India, Ukraine and Sudan under which the Kebbi State Government would pay full costs of sponsorship of the students directly into the accounts of the foreign universities concerned in order to ensure transparency. The Commissioner further said that the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) had granted approval to Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu to commence degree programmes in affiliation with the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto. Also, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), he added, had given permission to the College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery in Birnin Kebbi to commence the award of National Diploma (ND) and the Higher National Diploma (HND). According to Bunza, such monumental achievement was as a result of the commitment of Governor Bagudu to the state’s educational development through intensive and extensive investments in the sect

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

MAPOLY to award B.Tech, gets govt approval

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of the determination of the Ogun State Government to improve provision and the delivery of quality of education in the state with a view to meeting the demand for technological and vocational manpower need for development, Governor Dapo Abiodun has given Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta the approval to award Bachelor of Technology […]
Education

At last, respite as schools reopen for SSCE, BECE, others

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

RESUMPTION After much hues and cries, the Federal Government finally bowed to pressure to reopen schools for students in exit classes to write their examinations, thereby ending stakeholders’ anxiety   WASSCE starts August 17 ERC: NUT should set up special COVID-19 task force for schools   Ogun: Students to pay N25,000 for testing     […]
Education

OAU changes date, mode of post-UTME screening exercise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju Against the earlier date and mode of test fixed for the conduct of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) the Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME), the management has announced a change in the date and mode of the examination. However, the university cited the frightening level of insecurity in the country as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica