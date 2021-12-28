News

Kebbi trains 5,000 Almajiris, orphans, cripples

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State Training Centre for Almajiris Support Initiative yesterday said it has trained five thousand almajiris, orphans, cripples and other physicallychallenged persons in various skills acquisition programmes The training, which took place in Birnin Kebbi, includes knitting, carpentry, welding, hair barbing and saloon, driving and food confectionaries that is aimed at improving their living condition to become self-dependent. Briefing newsmen yesterday, the proprietor and founder of the centre, Shehu Umar Birnin Kebbi, said the programme was organised for students during a practical sallah/prayer lesson, adding that the centre decided to organise the lesson for them to learn how to perform one of the major pillars of Islam – prayer. “When we realised that the students were lacking Islamic knowledge, a renowned Islamic scholar, Malam Shehu Muhammed BK Dan-Abashe, was engaged to teach the students basic Islamic obligations.” According to him, the centre enrolled different types of underprivileged students such as cripples, almajiris, and the blind, dumb and other persons with disabilities.

 

