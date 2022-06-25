News

Kebbi trains tertiary institutions personnel on leadership

Kebbi State government has trained personnel of tertiary institutions on leadership and management quality. The training which took place yesterday at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, was aimed at repositioning all the tertiary institutions across the state for betterment performance and sustainable development. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the three days workshop, the state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, said that the training is to improve the standard of education and ensure qualified students are churned out.

Bagudu called on the participants to apply what they learnt from the workshop in their respective duties for effective service delivery. Presenting a paper on; “The Role of Bursary DeDiscipline,” the Bursar in charge of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aleiro, Alhaji Ahmad Mungadi, stated that it is the duty of the bursary department to harmonise all monies received or to be received from by the school and provide a comprehensive picture of the institution’s financial base.

 

