Kebbi Varsity gets approval to run MBBS, other programmes

Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given approval to Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Ailero, to run programmes in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) and Nursing Science (B. MSc.)

 

A statement signed by the Director in charge of Academic Planning, Dr. N. B. Saliu and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said the approval was made based on the resources assessment visit by the commission.

 

He added that the resources assessment visit by the committee had approved the two academic programmes while withholding the Medical Laboratory Science programme pending meeting all necessary requirements.

 

“The approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programme while all the programmes shall bear only the approved titles and nomenclature and any change will require re-approval by the commission,” he added.

 

Saliu said the university was enjoined to provide adequate human and materials resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes.

