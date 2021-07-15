News

Kebbi varsity matriculates 1,974 students

Posted on Author Ahmad Idris Comment(0)

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, (KSUSTA) yesterday matriculated 1,974 students for the 2020\2021 academic session. In a statement by the Director Information of the Institution, Mallam Hussein Zuru, the school said out of the 2,553 candidates that applied for admission 1,974 were admitted. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bashar Aliero, congratulated the new students. He said:“I want to call on the new students that successfully secured admission to justify their stay in the university by taking their studies seriously. “I also call on you to exhibit discipline, morality, and keep away from all acts of indiscipline, immorality, and involvement in social vices.”

Our Reporters

