Kebbi Varsity to resume October 5

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero at the weekend announced October 5, 2020, as the resumption date for the continuation of the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic calendar.

 

In a statement issued to newsmen yesterday and signed by the Director, Academic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, the institution said it would reopen for academic activities from today, October 5, for revision by lecturers till October 17, 2020 while from October 19 to November 7, 2020 was scheduled for first semester examination.

 

The statement, which was signed on behalf of the  University Registrar, Alhaji Musa Labbo Jega, said that November 9, 2020 to 15 November, 2020, was given for the students as mid-session break, adding that 16th November, 2020 to January 2021, was for resumption and commencement of second semester lectures. “you see, we also fixed January 25th 2021 to the 13th February, 2021 for second semester examination while, 15 February, 2021 to 28th March, 2021 is for marking of examination, SIWES and teaching practice,” he added.

 

 

Confirming the resumption on telephone at the weekend, the University Registrar, Alhaji Musa Labbo Jega, said 8th of March, 2021 to 27th March, was for the registration of 2020/2021 fresh students while 29th March, 2021 was the commencement date for returning students.

 

He called on all students to abide by the rules and regulations of the Covid-19 pandemic protocols by using facemasks, sanitiser and others necessary items. In a related development, the Hon. Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, Prof. Mukthar Bunza, had ordered all tertiary institutions and other schools in the state to reopen for academic activities

