Kebbi: Women group tasks lawmakers on Child Right Acts, Violence Against Persons with Probition bills

Kebbi State Coalition of Women Civil Societies of Nigeria has called on the Kebbi State government and the state lawmakers to urgently pass the Child Right Acts and Violence Against Persons with Probition bills into law in order to reduce the high level of crimes and insecurity in the state.

Addressing participants at the forum organised yesterday on the premises of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, the coordinator of the programme and the state Executive Director, Association of Women Living with HIV/AID in Nigeria, Mrs. Esther Hindi, said that the state lawmakers need to pass the bill, which will go a long way in reducing the crimes in the state.

Hindi, who is also the coordinator of Secure Our Lives Organisation in the state, said that the theme of the meeting is, ‘Women Dialogue on insecurity, added that if the two bills have since been passed into that the issue of rape, girl – child, and drug abuses, as well as other related crimes would be reduced.

She further stated that the government should also establish more companies and industries in order for the youths to be gainfully employed.

She also requested the state government to engage with the women on the efforts of state government at tackling the issue of insecurity in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the programme moderator and a member the National Council of Women Society, Mrs. Sarah I. Mairiga, urged the Nigerian women to give adequate training to their children in order for them to be good citizens.

She said that women should be allowed to voice out some of their demands, especially on the issue of insecurity as they have a lot to contribute.

Another speaker, Mrs. Aisha Umar Gwandu, accused the Nigerian security agencies for lack of commitment to the issue of insecurity even as she expressed dismay over the ugly actions being taking by the security in terms of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

