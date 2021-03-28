Kebbi/World Bank to construct rural roads across state

The Kebbi State government incollaboration with the World Bank Assisted Programme will rehabilitate (spot improvement) of about 225km of rural roads distributed across the state.

Addressing newman Sunday in his office, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari, said that the projects will be done as a first phase and within the first two years of the commencement of the programme.

He added that the project, which was under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAAMP), has been fully implemented in the state with the aim to boost agricultural transformation through the provision of access roads for the easy transportation of goods and services.

He also said markets would be constructed to enhance agricultural transactions and businesses.

“It was on this premise that the Government of Kebbi State fulfilled all the condition for the implementation of Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme a World Bank Assisted Programme,” he added.