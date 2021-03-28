Metro & Crime

Kebbi/World Bank to construct rural roads across state

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

The Kebbi State government incollaboration with the World Bank Assisted Programme will rehabilitate (spot improvement) of about 225km of rural roads distributed across the state.

Addressing newman Sunday in his office, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari, said that the projects will be done as a first phase and within the first two years of the commencement of the programme.
He added that the project, which was under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAAMP), has been fully implemented in the state with the aim to boost agricultural transformation through the provision of access roads for the easy transportation of goods and services.
He also said markets would be constructed to enhance agricultural transactions and businesses.
“It was on this premise that the Government of Kebbi State fulfilled all the condition for the implementation of Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme a World Bank Assisted Programme,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three killed, two injured in Ebonyi cult clash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Three persons have been killed and another person injured in cult clashes in Ebonyi State. One of the deceased was a 25-year-old phone accessory dealer, Nwabueze Emmanuel, who was shot dead inside KpiriKpiri Market in the metropolis. Report has it that there was a burial ceremony at Ngbo community, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of […]
Metro & Crime

Court dissolves 11-year-old marriage because of threats to life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court yesterday dissolved an 11-yearold marriage between Adebayo Oluwafemi and his wife, Funmilayo, on grounds of threats to life. The parties had earlier given their evidence on July 14 while judgement was reserved for yesterday. Oluwafemi (40), a resident of Omisanjana, along Igbo-Aso in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that his wife was […]
Metro & Crime

We aren’t running slave camp – Chinese firm

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Chinese firm, Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited, yesterday denied reports by a Twitter User @ Truthfully83 that it was running a slave camp in Nigeria. The denial, contained in a statement issued by counsel to the firm, Nnamdi Ahaaiwe, described the allegation as a calculated orchestrated campaign of calumny, blackmail and demarketing of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica