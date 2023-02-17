Kebbi youths ask EFCC Boss, Bawa to obey court orders

A coalition of youths in Kebbi State has urged the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to obey court orders commiting him to prison or resign. Speaking at a press conference in Kebbi State on Thursday, the coordinator of the group, Kabiru Hassan Kalgo, said Bawa’s disobedience of court orders is not good for the country’s anticorruption fight. Kalgo urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Bawa over his actions and inactions in the fight against corruption. He said: “As a people in Kebbi State, we are known to be of noble characters and obedient to the instructions of God and constituted authorities. “We are particularly sad, that Mr Bawa, who ordinarily should be our Ambassador as young people of Kebbi, has become an embarrassment, by abusing the privileges of his office as the chairman of the EFCC. “It is no longer news, going by available evidences, that has chosen to become someone known for brazenly disobeying orders of courts in such a manner that does not only undermine the institutions of our democracy, but also indicate a contradictions to the anti-corruption.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...