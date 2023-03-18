2023 Elections Politics

KebbiDecides2023: Bagudu, APC Guber Candidate Commend INEC For Improvement In Election Process

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, CON, and the APC governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the visible improvement recorded at the 2023 Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

The Chairman of APC Progressives Governor’s Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku made the commendation shortly after casting his vote at Garkar Mai Alelu polling unit,006 in Nasarawa 11, Birnin Kebbi this Saturday while fielding questions from newsmen.

He said, unlike the Presidential and National Assembly elections which were characterized by a delay in the arrival of election materials and delay in the commencement of election in many polling units, the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections have witnessed significant improvement by INEC.

The Governorship and State Assembly Elections according to the governor, began on schedule with the availability of essential voting materials in most polling units on time.

‘ Unlike what happened on February, 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, today, voting materials arrived early in most polling units.

” I remember during the 25th February election, voting materials in this particular unit, arrived at about 1:30 pm and voting commenced at about 2 pm.

‘ But today voting materials arrived by 8 am, many people have voted and it is still about 12 noon and many people are voting. The accreditation process seems to be moving well.

Similarly, the Kebbi State AC Governorship candidate Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu expressed delight with the large turnout of eligible voters, especially women and youths to exercise their franchise.

He stated this while fielding questions from newsmen at the Nagari polling unit, and commended the INEC, Security Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, the Media and other stakeholders for supporting and making the peaceful conduct of elections in the Kebbi State.

He assured the people of the state that his administration will operate open door policy and ensure that the dividend of Democracy had reached every corner.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

