KEDCO blames paucity of gas for poor power supply

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Paucity of gas supply coupled with theft of electricity cables on the Kano Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) network have been blamed for the poor power supply to the state.

According to the company’s Spokesperson, Ibrahim Shawai, the thermal stations supplying the grid which feeds KEDCO had not been generating power due to paucity of gas to fire the power plants, hence the epileptic power supply to their numerous customers.

He said: “KEDCO doesn’t generate but distributed whatever has been generated for it and it is in that light that we are informing our customers on the situation of things.

“As we hope and await improvement in generation, we are herewith appealing to our numerous customers for their understanding, assuring that as supply improves, we will improve distribution too to guarantee satisfaction across our franchise.”

